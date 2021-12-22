Don’t miss Anushka Sharma & Samantha Ruth Prabhu's inspiring message on women being labelled as ‘bossy’

Women in a patriarchal society are often labelled as ‘bossy’ if they’re successful, and ‘awkward’ if they make mistakes. Wherever they go, a few tags get attached to them as they try to make a name for themselves. Now, the leading ladies of the entertainment industry, Anushka Sharma and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have clapped back at all those who label women. Along with it, the actresses also urged women to ‘be themselves’ in a society that is always trying to change them.

Taking to Instagram, both Anushka and Samantha re-shared a quote by Sara Blakely, that hits back at trolls who label women as ‘aggressive, bossy, difficult, too much, awkward’. Inspiring women to empower themselves, the viral quote concludes as "Please don't shrink yourself to make people happy. Be yourself, you are beautiful that way". It is sure that both Anushka and Samantha want women to continue their grind by brushing past all the negative connotations and comments thrown at them.

Take a look at the posts below:

Currently, Anushka Sharma has jetted off to South Africa along with daughter Vamika to support her husband Virat Kohli for his upcoming cricket matches. In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. However, the actor’s production house has released a couple of Hindi web shows titled Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

Speaking of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she made her debut in the Hindi industry with the web show, The Family Man season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda

