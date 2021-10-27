Don’t miss Katrina Kaif’s response to news of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Updated on Oct 27, 2021 02:34 PM IST  |  185.1K
   
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their way to the top trends lately after reports of their winter wedding surfaced. To note, Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and while neither of them has confirmed their relationship, there have been speculations about the rumoured couple taking the plunge soon. While it was reported that Katrina and Vicky are planning to tie the knot in December, looks like these were mere rumours and hold no truth to them.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Katrina has vehemently rubbished the news of taking the plunge with Vicky. The media reports suggested that the Ek Tha Tiger actress is not getting married. Furthermore, when Katrina was quizzed about the reason behind these rumours, she stated, “That’s a question I have had for last 15 years”. To note, the media reports suggested that Katrina was planning to be a Sabyasachi bride for her big day and that the power couple will be having a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Although Katrina has rubbished the news, the fans are clearly waiting for the actress to take the plunge.

Meanwhile, a source close to the actress had earlier rubbished the news of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. “This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months,” the source was quoted saying to Bollywood Life. Earlier, there were reports about Vicky and Katrina's roka doing the rounds. Reacting to the same, Vicky had stated, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)".

Comments
Anonymous : this is normal in their world . first raise some stupid rumour. then deny it . this keeps them relavent .
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : inh media walo ne toh Katrina ko rakhi samjh rakha hai? even rakhi is too much for vicky. rumour failana hai toh koi dhang ka failao jis me koi sense ho. aur agar kisi ko news me rehne ka itna hi shauk hai toh apni mehnat se raho ye kya hai bakwaas?
REPLY 2 4 hours ago

