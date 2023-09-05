Don to Fan: 8 MUST-WATCH Shah Rukh Khan movies with double roles before his Jawan debut

Shah Rukh Khan has played all kinds of characters in his protracted and triumphant career. From a NASA scientist to a psychotic lover to a dreaded gangster, he has donned many hats. In his forthcoming action thriller Jawan, the superstar will be playing dual roles. Before you watch that, here is a list of eight films of King Khan, in which he played double roles very gracefully.

Karan Arjun

This 1995 Rakesh Roshan directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan alongside Mamta Kulkarni and Kajol. Both SRK and Bhai of B'Town play dual roles that take revenge in their next life. The film's dialogues, soundtrack, and some scenes are deemed as iconic.

Duplicate

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, this 1998 film features Shah Rukh Khan playing the dual role of a criminal Manu Dada, and a nice guy Bablu Chaudhary. The film was a commercial sensation and also received a Filmfare nomination.

English Babu Desi Mem

This is one of the least-known films from SRK's filmography unless you are his die-hard fan. It is loosely based on the 1960 Hollywood film, It Started in Naples and stars SRK and Sonali Bendre. If you want to watch King Khan emitting dialogue in an English accent, this film is for you. Interestingly, it stars SRK in a triple role.

Paheli

Paheli stars Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It stars SRK as a Djinn in a Rajasthani village where a woman's husband goes on a business trip. The Djin then takes her husband's form. Paheli was India's official entry to the 79th Academy Awards however it was not selected.

Don

Don stars Shah Rukh Khan as the titular gangster. A remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 namesake film, it also has SRK playing a similar-looking guy who is caught in a web of lies. The film's success spawned a sequel titled Don 2.

Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Farah Khan for a second time in Om Shanti Om. The film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success and remains one of SRK's most influential films of all time and its dialogues have become a part of India's pop culture.

Ra.One

Ra. One was one of the most anticipated films of SRK's career. It was also his first film in the superhero genre. Despite the big marketing and buzz around its visual effects, the film underperformed at the box office.

Fan

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Fan stars Shah Rukh in the double role of a superstar and his fan. SRK's face experienced 3D scanning to create a similar-looking fan character for the film.

