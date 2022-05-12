Don turns 44: 8 interesting facts about Amitabh Bachchan’s classic that every Bollywood buff must know

Amitabh Bachchan - the name doesn’t need an introduction. The legendary actor has often been touted as the man with the Midas touch and is synonymous with hard work, perfection, and success. In his career of over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has given several iconic movies and has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. In fact, he has several blockbusters registered in his name. It includes names like Zanjeer, Namak Haraam, Deewar, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Coolie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Lakshya, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Bhootnath, etc.

Amid this, his 1978 release Don holds a special mention as this Chandra Barot’s directorial attained a cult status. The crime action thriller featured Amitabh Bachchan in a double role along with Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, and Helen. Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, Don revolved around an underworld criminal, his escape from the cops, and how his lookalike took his place to help the police and expose the entire gang. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of its time and continues to rule hearts even after decades of its release. In fact, Don was even remade by Farhan Akhtar in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. And now, as Don is clocking 44 years of release, we bring you some interesting trivia about the crime action thriller which every Bollywood buff must know:

Khaike Pan Banaraswala was an after-thought

The popular song from the movie Khaike Pan Banaraswala, which has got the audience grooving even after decades, was not the part of the movie initially. The revelation was made by Amitabh Bachchan in his blog. He wrote that the song was an afterthought and wasn’t written for Don. However, it was Manoj Kumar who suggested adding the song in the second half after he saw the rough cut.

Big B took inspiration from Abhishek Bachchan for the steps in the song

The legendary actor also wrote how he took inspiration from his son Abhishek Bachchan for the song. Big B wrote, “There is a dance move in the song where the steps are me moving sideways, that's a copy of Abhishek. As a little fellow, whenever he heard music, he would dance and do this side step. I copied that from him for the song”.

Had a foot injury while shooting Khaike Paan Banaraswala

Shooting for this iconic number wasn’t easy for Big B. It is reported that he had got his foot injured while shooting for Laawaris following which he was limping during the shoot. In his blog, Amitabh had recalled how he had huge burn boils on his feet following which he couldn’t wear shoes or walk properly. As he had to shoot the song barefoot, Bachchan stated that he took pain injections on his feet before every shot and completed the shoot.

Ate 40 pans to get the scene right in the song

We all know how dedicated Amitabh Bachchan is to his work. But did you know, that the legendary actor had chewed around 40 pans to get a scene right in the song? The revelation was made by director Chandra Barot. “we ordered 30-40 paans and made Amitabh chew them till we got the look right. We got our scene, but the next day he could not speak as his tongue was cut because of the ‘chuna’ in the ‘paan’,” he was quoted saying to PTI.

Pran was paid more than Amitabh Bachchan

Although Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in Don, it is reported that Pran was paid more than him. For the uninitiated, Pran was seen playing the role of Jasjit.

No producer was willing to accept the title

The title of the film Don also went on to raise a lot of eyebrows and no producer was willing to accept the title. The revelation was made by Amitabh Bachchan in his blog as he wrote, “When Chandra and Salim-Javed announced the name of the film as 'Don', no distributor was willing to accept the title. They all thought it to be named after the Dawn underwear, a popular brand during those times. The film 'Godfather' was just making a mark in film circles. The word Don was unknown till then”.

Pran’s character was modified ahead of shooting

Pran’s character Jasjit was initially supposed to walk straight as per the script. However, as per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, his character was modified and given a stick as Pran had met with an accident before the shooting of Don.

Farida Jalal was a part of Don

It was reported that Farida Jalal was also a part of the cast of Don. However, her character was removed later owing to the length of the film.