Donald Trump Impeachment: Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu react to the historic decision

After the historic decision of the impeachment of Donald Trump, Bollywood celebs like Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu have shared their opinion about the big news.

In a historic movie in the United States, President Donald Trump was impeached after the House of Representatives voted him out. This major decision was taken after Trump was accused of abuse of power following which the House of Representatives recommended his removal as the US president. Interestingly, this historic impeachment made Donald Trump the third President to be impeached in the history of the United States. Ever since the news of Donald Trump’s impeachment broke, the entire world is brimming with opinions on this topic of discussion.

In fact, Bollywood celebrities have also started reacting to the big news. Among the first ones to share their views are Richa Chadha and . Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Richa couldn’t contain her happiness. The actress, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on December 18, mentioned that while she was depressed on her special day because of the ongoing conflicts in India, she is happy about Donald Trump’s impeachment and even thanked God for the same.

Was depressed all day yesterday, on my bday... due to what's happening, didn't celebrate...slept in. But just woke up to hear that an orange, "p***y-grab" bragger has been impeached! Thank you God, that's a delightful present! I'll take that! pic.twitter.com/xpN5FZcA4Y — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 19, 2019

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu also shared a newspaper clipping on her Twitter handle and shared her reaction in an all-caps one word "IMPEACHED!"

Talking about the ongoing conflicts in India, Bollywood celebrities has been actively speaking about the student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. Celebs like Sushant Singh, Anurag Kashyap, , Farhan Akhtar, have been sharing their views on the heated issue.

Credits :Twitter

