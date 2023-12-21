Dono OTT release: When and where to watch Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer romantic drama
Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Palom Dhillon's debut film Dono is all set to stream on OTT. Check out when and where you can watch it.
Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon stepped into Bollywood earlier this year with Dono. The film was also the directorial debut of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya. The film was released earlier this year on October 5. Just in case you couldn’t make it to the theaters, the makers have also announced the release date of the film on the OTT.
Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer Dono's OTT release date out
Nearly three months after its theatrical release, Rajveer Deol took to his Instagram handle to announce the OTT release of his debut film, Dono. A while back, Rajveer shared the poster of the film featuring him with the leading lady Paloma Dhillon. Along with the poster, he revealed that the film will stream on the streaming platform, Zee 5 from December 29.
“Dono mile at a friend’s wedding, is it a meet by chance or is destiny planning something?Premieres 29th December, only on #ZEE5 #DonoOnZEE5,” read the caption alongside the post.
Take a look:
The announcement left the fans overjoyed as they reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “29 December 😍.. OMG (accompanied by red-heart emojis).. Don't have words!! Don't have words!! Just (accompanied by red-heart emojis) @the_rajveer_deol (accompanied by red-heart emojis)” and another fan wrote, “Yayyyy (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)
In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.
About Dono
Apart from Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, the film also starred Kanikka Kapur, Rohan Khurana, Aditya Nanda, Manik Papneja, and others in significant supporting roles.
The film set in the backdrop of a destination wedding revolves around the story between Dev Saraf (Rajveer Deol) and Meghna (Paloma Dhillon). While Dev is working on his start-up in Bangalore, is told that his long-time crush is getting engaged soon. Initially, he couldn’t process the same but after much contemplation, he decides to attend the destination wedding which is scheduled after six months to seek closure.
It is where he meets Meghna who had recently broken up with the groom’s best friend and finds it difficult to attend the wedding since her ex is around. On the other hand, Dev and Meghna develop a close bond, but if they’re able to start a new chapter is there for you to watch.
ALSO READ: Fan asks 'Dunki ki 1st day collection aur Mitchell Starc ke auction price me kitna difference hoga?'; Shah Rukh Khan's GOLD reply
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why she presents women as 'powerful and at top of their game' in her films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares work experience with Yash Chopra for first time in Veer-Zaara; calls it 'surreal'