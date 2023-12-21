Dono OTT release: When and where to watch Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer romantic drama

Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon stepped into Bollywood earlier this year with Dono. The film was also the directorial debut of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya. The film was released earlier this year on October 5. Just in case you couldn’t make it to the theaters, the makers have also announced the release date of the film on the OTT.

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer Dono's OTT release date out

Nearly three months after its theatrical release, Rajveer Deol took to his Instagram handle to announce the OTT release of his debut film, Dono. A while back, Rajveer shared the poster of the film featuring him with the leading lady Paloma Dhillon. Along with the poster, he revealed that the film will stream on the streaming platform, Zee 5 from December 29.

“Dono mile at a friend’s wedding, is it a meet by chance or is destiny planning something?Premieres 29th December, only on #ZEE5 #DonoOnZEE5,” read the caption alongside the post.

The announcement left the fans overjoyed as they reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “29 December 😍.. OMG (accompanied by red-heart emojis).. Don't have words!! Don't have words!! Just (accompanied by red-heart emojis) @the_rajveer_deol (accompanied by red-heart emojis)” and another fan wrote, “Yayyyy (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About Dono

Apart from Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, the film also starred Kanikka Kapur, Rohan Khurana, Aditya Nanda, Manik Papneja, and others in significant supporting roles.

The film set in the backdrop of a destination wedding revolves around the story between Dev Saraf (Rajveer Deol) and Meghna (Paloma Dhillon). While Dev is working on his start-up in Bangalore, is told that his long-time crush is getting engaged soon. Initially, he couldn’t process the same but after much contemplation, he decides to attend the destination wedding which is scheduled after six months to seek closure.

It is where he meets Meghna who had recently broken up with the groom’s best friend and finds it difficult to attend the wedding since her ex is around. On the other hand, Dev and Meghna develop a close bond, but if they’re able to start a new chapter is there for you to watch.

