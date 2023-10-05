Dono: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Suniel Shetty to attend grand premiere of Rajveer Deol, Paloma’s film

One of the highly anticipated films, Dono has finally been released in the theaters today. The film marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son, Rajveer Deol with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon. The film is also a directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya. On the day of its big release, the makers have kept a grand premiere for the film fraternity in Mumbai tonight. The great event is held in quite the vintage style, with the classic red carpet entries and glamour. Several Bollywood celebs including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta, amongst others, are expected to attend the event with the star cast of the film.

The grand star-studded screening of Dono will be held tonight in Mumbai

The Dono screening will be held in Mumbai on October 5, Thursday night. The event will be attended by leads Paloma Dhillon and Rajveer Deol, along with their parents and family. Apart from the star cast, several big Bollywood celebs including, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Saiee Manjrekar, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Meezan Jaffri, Pranutan Bahl, and others are expected to attend the grand premier in order to extend their support to the fresh talents.

Talking about the film, the highly anticipated, Rajveer, Paloma, and Avnish’s debut film is getting great initial reviews. The film has also been lauded by the industry people. While many said that Rajveer looked charming, many stated how Paloma looked very natural on screen. Avnish’s direction has been well-appreciated, many actors shared that he has put the story together so well, that it stirs emotions quite brilliantly.

About Dono

Notably, Rajshri, in its 76-year-old legacy, has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. Dono marks its 59th production in association with Jio Studios. The film was written and directed by Avnish S. Barjatya while Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya produced it. Renowned filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya has co-produced it.

Dono is a love story between two strangers set against the backdrop of a grand destination wedding. The film is already creating quite a buzz after being released today in the theaters.

