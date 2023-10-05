Dono Screening: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, and others arrive for Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut flick

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol made his Bollywood debut with the film Dono as it released today, October 5. On the occasion of the release, the makers organized a screening for Dono in Mumbai, and the event was graced by several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, and others.

The screening of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono held in Mumbai on October 5. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, and others were seen arriving for the event with style.

Salman opted for an all-black outfit. Bobby chose a white tee and black trousers. Aamir can be seen flaunting his cool look in a striped black tee and denim jeans. Take a look at their pictures: