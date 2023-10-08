Dono star Rajveer Deol reveals being scared of father Sunny Deol’s onscreen persona for THIS reason

Sunny Deol is an actor renowned not only for the roles he has portrayed in his movies but also for the iconic dialogues he has delivered. He has a unique ability to make audiences sympathize with movie villains. According to his son-actor Rajveer Deol, while he watched his father's action films as a child, he would feel sorry for the villains because he knew that the seasoned actor would give them a thorough thrashing.

Rajveer Deol revealed being sacred of his father Sunny Deol’s on-screen persona

Sunny Deol, who was the main actor in numerous action films in the 1990s, approaches acting with a sense of “honesty,” according to his son Rajveer Deol. This quality distinguishes him from all his peers. During a recent interaction with The Lallantop, when asked about Sunny Deol's movies, Rajveer Deol expressed that he would consistently feel “scared” of his father's on-screen persona and almost always sympathized with the villains. He said, “There’s a specialty with Dad that I don’t think anyone else can do. There’s honesty in his bones and blood. When he screams at someone and wants to get revenge, you feel it. You want to do it yourself. I used to feel bad for all the villains. I used to see dad get angry (in films) and would know what is to come. I would be like, ‘Oh poor guys, don’t do this!’ I was very scared of that.”

About Rajveer Deol’s movie Dono

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, made his debut in the film Dono, which was released on October 5th. This romantic drama also marks the debut of actor Paloma Dhillon, daughter of Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria. The film revolves around the love story of two strangers against the backdrop of a destination wedding. The romantic comedy drama, released on Friday, is also the first film directed by Avnish Barjatya, the son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Avnish had previously worked as an assistant director on his father's movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Uunchai.

