Dono: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut film to release on THIS date

Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer Deol, is all set to take the Deol legacy forward in Bollywood. After his elder son, Karan Deol made his acting debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sunny’s second son Rajveer is kick-starting his journey in the Hindi film industry with the upcoming romantic drama Dono. Along with Rajveer, Dono also marks the Bollywood debut of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon. Directed by debutant director Avnish S. Barjatya, the Rajveer and Paloma-starrer upcoming romantic saga, Dono, has been making a lot of buzz on social media since its inception. After treating netizens with the melodious title track of Dono, the makers have finally announced the release date of the film, leaving the audiences delighted and excited!

Rajveer Deol, Sunny Deol announce Dono’s release date

On Saturday, the leading man of Dono took to netizens by surprise when he announced the release date of his debut film on Instagram. He dropped a poster of Dono featuring himself and Paloma. While announcing the release date, an elated Rajveer wrote, “#Dono aa rahe hai aapse milne In Cinemas on 5th October.”

Rajveer’s proud father, Sunny Deol, who is basking in the blockbuster success of his most recent outing, Gadar 2, too took to Instagram and shared the release date of his son’s debut movie. On Saturday, Sunny dropped Dono’s poster and wrote the same caption as Rajveer as he announced the release to his fans and social media followers.

Netizens react to Dono’s release date announcement

Netizens, who are mighty impressed by the trailer and the title track of Dono, are looking forward to watching Rajveer and Paloma’s on-screen love story. Reacting to Rajveer’s date announcement post, an Instagram user wrote, “Good👍 welcome brother to big screen very excited to see you in theatre.” “Waiting bro❤️,” commented another user. “Eagerly waiting”, read one of the many comments. “Best of luck @the_rajveer_deol ❤️,” a user wished the debutant actor.

About Dono

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish S. Barjatya, Dono promises to be an urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships, and matters of the heart. Dono is Rajshri’s 59th film in association with Jio Studios. The film is slated to release on October 5, 2023.

