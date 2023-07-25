Dono Teaser OUT: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma bring back innocence of love

Taking the Deol legacy forward in the Hindi cinema, Sunny Deol’s second son, Rajveer Deol is all set to kick-start his journey as an actor in showbiz after his elder brother, Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Rajveer, the young star from Deol clan, will soon make his Bollywood debut with the film titled Dono. Apart from Rajveer, Dono also marks the Bollywood debut of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya, the official teaser of Dono has been dropped on social media by the makers, Rajshri Films. The first poster of Rajveer and Paloma-starrer upcoming romantic drama was released on July 25, Monday.

The teaser of the promising love story shows Rajveer Deol and Paloma sitting at the beach. Dressed in wedding attire, they introduce themselves as friends of the bride and groom. As the video moves forward, we see a glimpse of their growing closeness and romantic chemistry during the wedding festivities. While Rajveer is looking dapper and handsome throughout the teaser, Paloma is looking cute, beautiful and bubbly, just like her mother Poonam Dhillon. The teaser mainly focuses on the journey of two strangers, Rajveer and Paloma, who meet at a wedding and eventually fall in love with each other.

While the first poster and teaser of Dono are out, the official trailer is yet to be launched.

Sunny Deol shares Rajeev Deol’s teaser of Dono

After sharing the poster of his son’s first film, proud father Sunny Deol has now shared the teaser of Dono on his Instagram post. While sharing the teaser video, an elated Sunny Deol wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!”

Back in 2020, Rajveer’s grandfather and legendary actor, Dharmendra, had announced his Bollywood debut on social media. While giving an update about Rajveer’s debut, on Instagram, Dharmendra had posted, “Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya’s directorial debut.” “I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless,” he had added.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Dono.

