Dono Title Track OUT: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree launch Rajveer Deol, Paloma's first romantic song

Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol, is gearing up to step into the world of Bollywood with his upcoming romantic drama titled Dono. The film is helmed by debutant director Avnish S. Barjatya and also serves as the debut acting venture for Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, within the Hindi Film industry. After unveiling the first look and the teaser of the Rajveer and Paloma starrer, the OG pair of Rajshri Productions, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree have dropped the highly anticipated title track from the film today on 16th August 2023.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree launched the title track of Dono

In the year 1989, the big screens were graced by the presence of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the immensely successful romantic tale, Maine Pyar Kiya. Despite more than 34 years passing since its release, Maine Pyaar Kiya continues to resonate deeply with the viewers. Maine Pyaar Kiya was the same film that solidified Salman Khan's place in Bollywood as the ever-charming ‘Prem’.

The upcoming film Dono also showcases a mushy and innocent love story much like Maine Pyaar Kiya; however, Dono brings a fresh and modern outlook to the realm of romance and relationships. Today on 16th August 2023, the Rajshri’s iconic on-screen pair Prem and Suman (Salman Khan and Bhagyashree) launched the title track of the film and captioned it as, “Hum Dono se aap sab ke liye.. Yeh Dono. Our best wishes to the talented @avnish.barjatya and the rising stars @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon #Dono Title Track Out Now !! @rajshrifilms @officialjiostudios #DonoTheFilm #SongOutNow @donothefilm @zeemusiccompany @shankarehsaanloy @kamil_irshad_official @vijayganguly @armaanmalik”, along with a red heart emoji. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and the music is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

About the film Dono

Set amidst a big fat Indian destination wedding, Dono tackles challenges within contemporary relationships and issues related to one's value. The narrative revolves around Dev (Rajveer), the bride's friend, and Meghna (Paloma), the groom's friend, who unexpectedly form a unique bond. The film is all set to have a theatrical release soon.

The film is the acting debut of the Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s younger son. Meanwhile, Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon. Dono also marks the directorial debut of veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s son Avnish S. Barjtaya. The film is also Rajshri Productions' 59th film in association with Jio Studios and the makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

ALSO READ: Dono Teaser OUT: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma bring back innocence of love