Dono Trailer Launch: Rajveer Deol reveals why parents Pooja-Sunny Deol initially opposed his acting career

Dono is one of the highly anticipated films because it will be the first time Rajveer Deol, the son of Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, and Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, will be appearing on screen. Additionally, the movie is directed by Avnish Barjatya, the son of Sooraj Barjatya, marking his debut as a film director in the industry. Sunny Deol has another reason to be happy, as his younger son is all set to star in the film produced by Rajshri Productions. The trailer launch of the film took place today and the lead actors Rajveer and Paloma revealed their parent’s reactions to their decision to become actors.

Rajveer Deol revealed that Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol never wanted him to become an actor

Sunny Deol who is on cloud nine as his younger son is all set to debut in Dono alongside Paloma Dhillon expressed his happiness and wished that the audience shower their love upon the film during the trailer launch of the film. He said, “The audience has always been kind towards me and my family and I hope they continue to shower the same kind of love for the three kids my son Rajveer, Paloma, and Avnish who are all starting their journey with Dono.”

Rajveer Deol also revealed that both Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol didn’t want him to become an actor. He said, “My parents never wanted me to become an actor. They wanted me to study and do something else. It’s because this industry is so unpredictable. You are happy for a second and miserable to even get work. In fact, my father got a hit (Gadar 2) after 22 years. But unfortunately, I fell in love with acting.”

Paloma Dhillon revealed how her parents reacted to her decision to become an actor

Paloma Dhillon shared that her parents supported her decision and said, “I have been lucky because my parents have been really supportive of all my decisions in my life. Be it any hobbies or other things, they would always encourage me to pursue them. So when I did decide to tell them about how serious I was about this profession, I don’t think they expected it. They did express how difficult it was to be in this industry and what goes into this craft.”

She further added, “I get too emotional when I have to talk about my parents as we are really close and I hope that I can just make them proud with my work.”

Dono is all set to hit the silver screen on the 5th of October 2023.

