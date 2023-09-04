Dono Trailer Launch: Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon turn cheerleaders for Rajveer Deol, Paloma’s debut film; PICS

After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer Deol is all set to embark on his acting journey with Dono. Helmed by debutant director, Avnish Barjatya, Paloma Dhillon is the leading lady in the film. On September 2nd, Rajveer took to his social media handle sharing the film poster and unveiled the release date of the trailer. Today, on September 4th, the trailer was finally unveiled in the presence of the entire cast and crew. In fact, the proud parents of the lead cast i.e. Sunny Deol for Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon for Paloma came to support their kids.

PROUD PARENTS TURNED CHEERLEADERS FOR THEIR KID’S DEBUT PROJECT

On the remarkable day of Dono’s trailer launch event, the parents of debutantes Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, veteran actors Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon turned into the new actors’ biggest cheerleader. The Gadar 2 star was accompanied by son, Karan Deol. The elated parents also striked dashing poses for the paparazzi. In addition to this, ace director Sooraj Barjatya being a supportive father also had got his son’s back, Avinsh who too will be making his directorial debut with the film. HAVE A LOOK AT THE CLICKS FROM THE EVENT:

The fact Rajveer and Paloma are debuting together becomes even more interesting as it was Sunny and Poonam who have shared screen space together in films like, Sohni Mahiwal, Samundar and Saveray Wali Gaadi. Time flies and now years after their kids are sharing the screen space and that too for the debut project.

Sunny Deol about son’s early jitters

During the media interaction, Sunny Deol recalled advising son during his early jitters to speak his heart out. “Beta dara hua tha…maine bola ki beta, tere dil se jo baat nikle wahi bolo”. (My son was a little nervous, I told him to speak his heart out)

Sooraj Barjatya on his son’s directorial debut

The Hum Saath – Saath Hain director shared the thought that he had in his mind of always thinking of his son becoming a chartered accountant until one fine day he expressed his wish to direct a movie. “Main chup raha..mere father humesha kehte the, you have to be a director when you need to say something. He wanted to say something.”

About Dono

Set against the backdrop of a destination wedding, Dono will hit the theaters on October 5th.

