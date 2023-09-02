Dono: Trailer of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut film to release on THIS date

Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, is poised to embark on his acting journey with the upcoming film Dono, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. Sharing the spotlight is Paloma Dhillon, marking her debut in the film industry. Rajveer recently turned to social media to unveil the trailer release date, generating much anticipation among fans.

Rajveer Deol to make his acting debut with Dono

On September 2, Rajveer Deol took to Instagram to share a new poster of his upcoming film Dono. In the photo, Paloma Dhillon can be seen wearing a bright-pink lehenga and holding her sandal, while Rajveer looks dapper in black formals, and both are walking on the beach and smiling. In the caption, Deol wrote, "Get ready to meet #Dono at the grand trailer launch event on Mon, 4th September. Stay tuned!! Film In Cinemas - 5th October. Directed by @avnish.barjatya. Co-starring @palomadhillon. @rajshrifilms @officialjiostudios #DonoTheFilm #SaveTheDate @donothefilm @zeemusiccompany." Have a look:

After Rajveer shared the post, his brother Karan Deol commented, "Wow best of luck Rajveer (red hearts), Can't wait Rajveer (red hearts)."

Fans react

Taking to comment section, fans also reacted to the poster of upcoming film Dono. While one of them wrote, "So cute and beautiful," another one wrote, "Congratulations, eagerly waiting." A third user wrote, "Can't wait @the_rajveer_deol. You''ll rock like ur father @iamsunnydeol in #gadar2 all the very best rajveer for #dono." Also, many of them dropped a lot of red heart emojis.

Father Sunny Deol also shares Dono poster

In a heartwarming display of support, Sunny Deol stands firmly behind his son Rajveer as he steps into the limelight with his debut film Dono. The iconic Gadar 2 actor proudly unveiled the film's poster on his social media platform, demonstrating his unwavering encouragement and pride as a father.

Interestingly, netizens also reacted and one of them wrote, "Paaji woo sab toh theek hai , lekin aapko bhi hona chahiye thaa isme (Paaji, everything else is fine but you should've been there (in the film)."

About the film

Avnish Barjatya's directorial Dono will see Rajveer and Paloma in lead roles and they will play the role of a young couple set against the backdrop of a destination wedding. The film is set to hit the big screens on October 5th.

