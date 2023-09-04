Dono Trailer OUT: Debutants Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon look for closure in this fresh love story

Dono is one of the much-awaited films of the year because it will mark the acting debut of Rajveer Deol, son of Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, and Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma Dhillon. Moreover, the film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya, and it will mark his debut as a film director in the industry.

The trailer of Dono starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon is out now

The trailer of Dono starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon in lead roles is finally out. The film’s trailer was released by the makers on Monday, August 4, which is almost a month before its release on October 5. Rajveer and Paloma’s parents also joined them at the trailer launch event. Interestingly, Dono is a romantic drama that unfolds during a destination wedding. The lead couple Dev and Meghna, as played by Rajveer and Paloma, meet for the first time at their friends’ wedding and fall in love with each other.

Well, the trailer does give away the basic plot of the film which follows a heartbroken boy and a heartbroken girl who meet and end up falling in love with each other. Dev is attending his best friend’s wedding whom he has loved for ten years. At the wedding, he happens to meet Meghna, who has just come out of a six-year relationship.

The music of the movie has been composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa. The film is penned by Avnish S. Barjatya and Manu Sharma. What is even more surprising is that following a long hiatus of 33 years, Rajshri Productions is helming a true-blue romantic drama after Maine Pyaar Kiya starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Netizens react

As soon as the trailer was released on all social media platforms, fans started flooding the comment section. One of them wrote, "Rajshri is an emotion in itself.. can't express in words how happy I am to see the new generation beginning their journey under this banner! A fresh perspective, a fresh start, new stories, new narratives ... all the best to Avnish, Rajveer, and Paloma! I'm booking my tickets in advance as soon as the booking opens!!" another one wrote, "Rajveer, Avnish, and Paloma! What talent you have!! I have become your fan. Literally, this trailer is so so good. Can't wait to watch."

The film is set to hit the big screens on October 5.