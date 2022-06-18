'Dons' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan look stylish in UNSEEN pic

Bollywood will always remember two exceptional actors - Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The two have been the kings of the industry in their own time and their fan-following is massive. The two will forever hold special places in our heart. Their contribution to our industry is invaluable. They will next be seen in Brahmastra - the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer for cameo roles. Just a while ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful candid picture with SRK and we are in love!

In the picture, the two kings of Bollywood looked quite dapper. While Amitabh was focused on signing a ‘Don’ poster, Shah Rukh stood by him, wearing red glasses. Interestingly, both Shah Rukh and Amitabh played the character of Don. Along with the beautiful picture, Amitabh wrote a witty and appropriate comment. He wrote, “…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON.” Of course, the picture gained a lot of attraction and went viral within mere minutes. Fans from all over showered the picture with love and affection. One happy fan wrote, “Two super legends in one frame WOW.”

Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, it is a super happy time for all the SRK fans. Recently he announced going to collaborate with Atlee for a film, Jawan. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has two exciting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan wherein he will be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone. The movie will also feature John Abraham as a lead antagonist and will be releasing on January 25 next year. Shah Rukh will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile Big B also has several projects in the pipeline. As we already mentioned, he will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The film’s trailer dropped recently, and it received a positibe response. It will hit cinemas on the 9th of September. Apart from this, he also has Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, and the remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

