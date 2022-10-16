'Don't compare my baby to Sridevi': Boney Kapoor sides with daughter Janhvi at Mili trailer launch

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on cloud nine as she is being showered with love in her next Mili trailer. It was unveiled on October 15 at an event in Mumbai. Mili, also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen which was released in 2019. Director Mathukutty Xavier, who helmed the original film, has directed this one too. Janhvi was seen attending the launch event with her father Boney Kapoor, who has backed the film. During the event, the father-daughter duo was seen interacting with the media. One of the reporters was seen comparing Janhvi to her mom Sridevi, and Boney was quick to interrupt. 'Don't compare my baby to her mother'

The ace producer, who is all set to make his acting debut in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's next, was seen supporting his 'baby' Janhvi after her body of work was being compared to her late mother Sridevi. Boney said, "Everyone has a different mechanism to understand their character and become part of it. That was one of the major USP of Sridevi, and Janhvi also picks up the character or rather gets into the character. She doesn't play the part, becomes the part and which is why you have seen the growth in the films that she has done so far. The audience in North India saw Sridevi after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. She reached a particular level of understanding of what characters are. My baby has just started her journey, don't put her in comparison with any of the work of her mother. She also had a journey which was brilliant, she started as a child star but the North Indians saw her after she did more than 200 films in the South."

