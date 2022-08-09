'Don't get into it': Janhvi Kapoor on mother Sridevi's reaction when she opened up about acting in movies

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. She has been associating herself with projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, GoodLuck Jerry and Roohi. She is very versatile and has already played a range of characters like a war pilot and a ghost. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her gorgeous pictures, work updates, family photos, and other life events with her fans. Janhvi has been still promoting her latest release GoodLuck Jerry.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Janhvi talked about her mother Sridevi and her apprehensions on her daughter joining film business because it is a very ruthless profession and she considered her daughter naive and soft-hearted. When Janhvi Kapoor opened up about plans to join movies Janhvi said her mother’s instant response was “don’t get into it”, as she felt she had worked hard for decades so that her children could enjoy a comfortable life- which the film industry can never provide. She said that her mother wondered why did she want to put herself through the challenges of the industry as she believed Janhvi could easily get carried away, get hurt a lot and didn’t want her to adapt to the toughness of the profession. The Roohi actress said that she also knew being pitted against her mother’s stellar career of more than five decades would be challenging but she was also aware that if she didn’t become an actor, she would be sad her entire life.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Goodluck Jerry, which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. The quirky comedy premiered digitally and was well received. Her next movie release is expected to be Mili, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. She is currently working on a cricket drama titled Mr. And Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She wrapped her schedule for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

