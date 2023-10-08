‘Don’t judge a book…’: Shehnaaz Gill wants filmmakers to take risks and present her differently

Even though Shehnaaz Gill has been working actively in the Punjabi film industry, she rose to fame after her stint in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss. She then got to play the role of Sukoon alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, she is busy promoting her sex comedy film Thank You For Coming. In an interview, Shehnaaz spoke about experimenting with her characters and doing roles that would help her improve her craft.

Shehnaaz Gill wants filmmakers to experiment with her characters

Shehnaaz Gill is a chirpy and bubbly girl in real life and has played characters in films that are very close to her personality. Now, she wants to break free of that stereotype and experiment with her roles. Talking to PTI, the 29-year-old actor said that filmmakers often approach her with similar characters. She said, “Don’t judge a book by its cover, read me carefully. They (makers) are thinking of me in a certain way. I feel they want to show my real self on screen but I can’t be doing only this kind of role. Like, recently I heard a script, in which I’m playing a beautiful girl who is an internet sensation.”

However, she wants them to take risks. “This is my reality and I want to break this notion in films. I want to do something different on screen. I would like filmmakers to take risks and present me in a different way. I’m willing to do a workshop and all. I believe my talent just gives me a chance to do different things.”

The actress further said that she wants to improve her craft. “I believe actors should improvise. When you have the script, you should not learn it by heart, just understand the character, do a workshop, and play the part accordingly. I want to work on my craft and analyze the script.”

About Thank You For Coming

Directed by Karan Boolani, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Thank You For Coming was released on October 6 and has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and cinephiles. Talking about the plot of the movie that revolves around sex education, the actress said, “I believe in narrations. When I heard this script, I liked it and felt, ‘This is something different, let’s do it.' Sex education is very important,” she divulged.

