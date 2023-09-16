'Don't jump into bed right away': Zeenat Aman has THIS dating advice for young people

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been a prominent Bollywood actress. Safe to say, she is someone who resonates with generations of film enthusiasts and her illustrious career only goes on to aid her dynamic persona. In a recent interview, the seasoned actress generously delved into the dating landscape with the younger generation. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress doled out some dating advice for the younger generation and suggested that people should hold on to their physical selves and should know each other well.

Zeenat Aman’s dating advice to the young generation

In a recent conversation on the show Swipe Ride, the legendary actress gave some serious dating advice to the young generation and suggested that it is crucial for people to know each other well and should hold on to their physical selves. “I am really sorry to have to say this but I think young people should just hold on to their physical selves. Don’t jump into the bed with the guy right away. Wait to know each other. You yourself are very precious. Don’t fritter it away, don’t throw it away,” suggested the Dharam Veer actress.

Zeenat Aman stresses on women being financially independent

During the show, the veteran actress also elaborated on the need for women to be financially independent stating that they will achieve freedom and liberation through financial independence and that will eventually pave way for them to overcome obstacles, pursue passions and enable them to pursue their goals and dreams. “If a man is ever intimidated by that, show him the door. One thing I would advise young women to try to do is get financially independent and invest in themselves,” mentioned Zeenat.

About Zeenat Aman

Needless to say, the actress has set a benchmark in the Bollywood industry with her exceptional talent and delivered a string of hits for the audiences to cherish. From Don and Dharam Veer to Qurbani and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, the actress has left no stone unturned to leave the audiences awestruck with her charm. The 71-year-old actress has also appeared in several other movies including Hare Rama Hare Krishna and 1983’s Mahaan.