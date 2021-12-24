Don't Look Up: You'll be surprised to know THIS B'wood actor has a CAMEO in Leonardo DiCaprio's film; FIND OUT

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer Don’t Look Up has released today on the digital platform. The satirical science fiction comedy film is written, produced and directed by Adam McKay and also stars Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep. Well, apart from them there is one more actor from Bollywood who will be featuring in the film--Ishaan Khatter.

Not many but surely some Bollywood actors have been featured in Hollywood films and fans have loved their performance. To name few—late actor Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have been part of some popular films. And now Ishaan Khatter has joined them. Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ananya Panday, has a cameo in it. Before talking about his role details, let’s take a look at the film's details. Reportedly, the film is a satirical allegory of media, government and cultural indifference to the crisis of anthropogenic climate change. Ishaan Khatter will feature for 10 seconds, but it is a fun cameo. He will be seen in a scene when a group of people talk about a comet that is about to hit the earth, and he's trying to convince people to "look up."

However, this is not the first time Ishaan has featured in international projects. Before this, he was seen in Beyond The Clouds directed by Iranian director Majid Majidi and was also a part of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Meanwhile, his upcoming Bollywood films are Phone Bhoot and Pippa.

Also Read: Don't Look Up Review: Things 'look up' for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's film before CRASH LANDING