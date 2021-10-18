Don't miss Hema Malini celebrating her 73rd birthday with Dharmendra as they twin in red; PHOTOS
Hema Malini aka Dream Girl celebrated her 73rd birthday over the weekend and she took to social media to share a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. The intimate birthday weekend just included family and a few close friends. However, the most adorable bit was husband Dharmendra and Hema Malini twinning in red.
If you thought twinning was purely a millennial or Gen Z thing, Hema Malini and Dharmendra showed us how to do it right. The birthday girl wore an ethnic printed red suit with dainty jewellery. And Dharmendra goofily complimented her in a red shirt. She rang in her special day with Dharmendra, daughter Esha Deol, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and Sanjay Khan.
Sharing the photos, Hema Malini captioned it, "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends." Take a look at Hema Malini's post below:
Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends pic.twitter.com/Lp4peEMZB5— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2021
Daughter Esha Deol had a super sweet birthday wish for her mum. Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a picture of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy & healthy. Always by your side through thick & thin, Your Bittu."
Take a look at Esha Deol's post:
Recently, Esha Deol in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla opened up about the special bond she shares with Hema Malini. Click the link below to read about it.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It was difficult to watch mom with other co actors, says Esha Deol on mom Hema Malini