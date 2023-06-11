Don’t miss Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan’s viral moment at Madhu Mantena - Ira Trivedi’s wedding

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hosted their star-studded wedding reception at JW Marriott tonight in Mumbai. Many stars graced the event with their presence including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, celebrities keep coming to bless the newly wedded couple. Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and Aamir Khan - the handsome trio were seen sharing a delightful moment together at the reception party. The actors greeted each other with their broad smiles and this became one of the highlights of the event.

Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan at wedding reception

Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot on June 11. Tonight, they hosted a reception party where celebs were seen attending in style. Hrithik Roshan was seen inside the venue for Madhu and Ira’s wedding reception. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Aamir Khan kept it simple with white kurta and denim jeans. On the other hand, South superstar Allu Arjun looked handsome in a black kurta. In the pictures, Hrithik and Allu were seen hugging each other while Aamir Khan flaunted his radiant smile.

Fans react to the trio’s greet and meet

As soon as the inside pictures were shared on social media, fans started commenting lovely words. A fan wrote, “Wow Hrithik, Aamir and Allu Arjun together.”

Another added, “3 SUPERSTAR PERFECTIONISTS in one frame,” while the a third commented, “Wow this is awesome…Hrithik and Allu Arjun met.”

Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi’s first pic as married couple

A while back, Ira took to social media and shared pictures of their beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple looked happy and content with each other. In the pictures, the couple is seen enjoying their wedding rituals happily. One of the pictures shows Madhu putting the varmala around Ira's neck and planting a kiss on her hand. While the other shows Madhu ecstatically looking at his better half while she entered the mandap area.

For the wedding day, Ira wore a gorgeous pink saree with a matching blouse and a golden statement belt. She completed her look with a heavy necklace, and a chic maang tika. Her hair bun was adorned with white flowers. On the other hand, Madhu wore an off-white kurta dhoti and matching headgear. The newlywed couple looks madly in love with each other. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, "I'M complete now."

