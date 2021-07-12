Don't miss Hrithik Roshan singing in this BTS video shared by him as Super 30 completes two years

As Super 30 clocks two years of release, Hrithik Roshan shares a throwback BTS video from the sets giving a glimpse of his singing skills.

When had played the role of mathematician Anand Sharma in Super 30, the actor had grabbed massive attention and appreciation for his performance in the Vikas Bahl directorial. The actor had undergone a massive transformation and won millions of hearts with his stint in Super 30. In fact, the movie had also made the cash register ring and was a massive success at the box office. Interestingly, this Vikas Bahl directorial has clocked two years of release today and on this occasion, Hrithik had surprised fans with a special post.

The War star shared a BTS video wherein he was seen dressed as Anand Kumar and was enjoying his time in his vanity van. In the video, Hrithik was seen giving a glimpse of his singing skills and was crooning the song Jadoo – a popular track from his 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya. While his singing skills were on point, the Krissh star once again gave a Super 30 twist as he later sang the song in a different accent as Anand Kumar. Hrithik captioned the video as, “Memories…#Super30”.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s video:

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently making headlines for his interesting line up of movies. The actor will soon be collaborating with for the first time in Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with in the Bollywood remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha which is slated to release on September 30 next year.

