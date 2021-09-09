Don't miss Kareena Kapoor Khan's sweet reaction to her wedding pic with Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy week amid her ongoing brand shoots in the city. On Thursday too, Kareena was papped in the city when she stepped out for work. However, amid all the buzz about her work, the Laal Singh Chaddha star noticed the sweet gesture by her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan, who shared a lovely photo of Saif and Kareena from their wedding. Saba, who often loves to share snippets from the Pataudi family album, once again did the same recently.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba dropped Saif and Kareena's wedding photo that seemed to be framed. In Saba's Instagram story, we could see Kareena and Saif's wedding picture in a beautiful frame with a candlelit in front of it. Kareena was quick to react to it as she reposted the same on her Instagram story too. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared it on her handle with a heart emoticon and relived the magical moment from back in 2012 when she and Saif got married.

Take a look:

Previously too, Saba has shared several photos from Kareena and Saif's wedding. Not just this, Saba has also dropped photos from Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's wedding on her Instagram handle. Kareena has reacted to Saba's posts a couple of times and fans love their bond.

Talking about Kareena, the actress has been busy with ad shoots and often is snapped in the city for the same. She will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and it is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is all set to release on Christmas 2021.

