Don't miss Katrina Kaif's reaction to Malaika Arora's stylish 'olive' avatar; SEE POST

Friday began on a stylish note for as the diva shared a stunning photo on her social media handle. The gorgeous star has been quite active on social media and often gives fans a sneak peek of her workout sessions via the same too. However, her Friday post seemed to be an ode to her love for fashion and well, was quite impressed by it. The Phone Bhoot actress expressed her admiration for Malaika's style in a comment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a post in which she is seen donning a stylish olive outfit. She is seen keeping her hair open and makeup completely glamorous. As she posed for the camera, Malaika looked absolutely stunning in the frame. Katrina was quick to see Malaika's new post and react to it. She dropped a fire emoticon in the comments to express that Malaika's look was 'LIT' and many fans of the star too resonated with her 'fiery' reaction.

Take a look:

Earlier on Friday, Malaika shared a post complaining about Mumbai traffic and how it was the reason for the delay in reaching her workplace.

Malaika recently shared a video in her sultry avatar on social media and left netizens in complete awe. With her previous post, Malaika had showcased her 'weekend feeling' to fans and well, they loved every bit of it. The star is often snapped when she heads out in the city for her workout sessions. Not just this, Malaika keeps up with her morning walks with her pet dog Casper and shells out the right kind of fitspiration for everyone to follow.

Also Read|Malaika Arora showers birthday love on her ‘sunshine’ Arjun Kapoor as she shares a mushy pic with him