Don't miss Sara Ali Khan and her Kashmir squad's cool swag in THIS pic amid the gorgeous view

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines over the past few days owing to her photos from her Kashmir trip. The gorgeous star has been dropping stunning glimpses from the land called 'heaven on earth' and has been treating fans with her quirky posts. While each of her photos have been going viral, her recent picture with her squad in Kashmir is bound to make you miss your buddies. The Simmba star dropped two photos on her handle and well, they feature her Kashmir squad members.

On Thursday, Sara shared a photo with a gang of friends with whom she is holidaying in the Kashmir valley. In the photo, Sara is seen posing with her friends while sitting atop a huge rock. The Simmba star can be seen flaunting her cool swag in the photo in a white tee with black sweatpants and sneakers. Sara added a cool pair of sunglasses to round off her look for the day. Her friends too could be seen smiling and posing with her in the lush green surroundings.

Take a look:

Prior to this, Sara shared a cute click with her best friend Sara Vaisoha, who is on this Kashmir trip with her as well. The candid click gives fans a glimpse of their bond. Earlier during the week, Sara shared a couple of photos while visiting the various places of worship in Kashmir. From a Gurudwara to a Masjid, Sara visited all and shared photos on her Instagram handle with a special message.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film has been shot in several locations including Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi and South India. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar together. Besides this, Sara was also a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, as per reports, the film has been put on the backburner.

