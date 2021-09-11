Don't miss Sara Ali Khan's sunkissed PHOTOS in a floral bikini from her Maldives vacay

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently returned from a Maldives trip with her mom Amrita Singh and best friends, has been on a photo-sharing spree on social media. Recently, she dropped a couple of photos from her trip where she nailed a beach look in a bikini and left netizens in awe. Over the past few days, Sara had been sharing glimpses from her trip to the Maldives with her mum and as usual, her fans were loving every bit of her vacay diaries.

And now, Sara took to her Instagram stories to drop two photos with her best friend Kamiyaah. In the photos, Sara could be seen posing in a floral blue bikini. Her hair was partially tied up and makeup was kept to a bare minimum. Sara was seen enjoying the sunshine by the sea with her best friend. In another photo, Sara's best friend Kamiyaah could be seen feeding her fruit as they chilled together on the beach. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Find a friend that will feed you fruit and health and happiness can be the common pursuit."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sara shared photos and videos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with Amrita Singh. The actress had donned a beautiful white traditional outfit for the puja at home. The photos from Sara's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral on social media.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re. The film stars and Dhanush along with Sara. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The release date is yet to be announced.

