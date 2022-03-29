Don't tell me: Virat Kohli recalls Anushka Sharma’s first reaction to AB de Villiers' retirement

It has been a couple of months since ace cricketer AB de Villiers had announced his retirement. The renowned cricketer, who has been a part of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2011 will not be a part of the Indian Premier League 2022. Needless to say, the team and the fans will miss his presence in the game. And while the prestigious event had begun during the weekend, RCB skipper Virat recalled the moment he got to know about De Villiers' retirement and how he got emotional about it. In fact, while speaking on RCB’s Bold Diaries, Virat also shared his wife Anushka Sharma’s first reaction to the ace cricketer’s retirement.

Virat revealed that he got to know about the big news on his way back after the World Cup in Dubai. De Villiers had sent a voice note to Kohli to share the note and he was shocked after listening to it. “Anushka (Sharma) was with me, and I looked at her like this, and my face fell. She was like ‘What?’ I showed her the message, I showed her the WhatsApp chat and the voice note from AB de Villiers. And the first thing she said was ‘Don’t tell me'. She knew,” Virat was quoted saying.

Earlier, Anushka had penned a note on social media for AB De Villiers soon after he had announced his retirement and was all praises for him. Calling him one of the men and cricketers she had known and watched, Anushka wished De Villiers and his family the best of everything. However, she did admit to being heartbroken with De Villiers’ retirement.