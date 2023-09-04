‘Don’t try to be...’: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur had THIS advice for Rajveer Deol before Dono trailer launch

The trailer of Dono, marking the Bollywood debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon was released on September 4. As the film marks the acting debut of Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol, his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur had a pertinent piece of advice for the young debutant. Here’s what they told him!

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s advice for Rajveer Deol before Dono trailer launch

Rajveer Deol who is quite enthusiastic and is looking forward to the release of his debut film, Dono took the first step towards it. Launching the trailer of the film, the young boy had his father and brother, Sunny Deol, and Karan Deol by his side. In addition to this, during the media interaction, the debutant was asked about one piece of advice he was given by his grandparents.

Throwing light on the same, Rajveer revealed that they told him he has a ‘good personality’ and he should show that. “Woh obviously bahut khush the. (They were really happy obviously). They told me, ‘Rajveer, just be yourself. You are blessed with a good personality (laugh). They said just be yourself, don’t try putting on a front, don’t look at your dad’s image, don’t try to be him or your grandfather or your chacha’s. Because you were raised well, just be yourself and that’s it,” he shared.

Dharmendra’s special message for Rajveer Deol at Dono trailer launch

In fact, the doting grandfather, Dharmendra also wished the debutantes all the luck through a video which was played during the launch event. In the video, Dharmendra can be heard speaking in Hindi and sharing, “Sunny ne mujhe ek din bataya apna Rajveer ek film kar raha hai, grandfather khush ho jata hai. Rajshri productions ki hai, it is done. Bohot achi film banegi. Main dua karta hoon, aur Rajveer aur Paloma, ye naye jab aate hai actors, mujhe bhi maloom hai, main jab naya aaya tha to kya kya armaan hote hai. Duan deta hoon ki film bohot chale, Rajshri productions ka aur bol-bala ho. (One fine day, Sunny told me that our Rajveer is doing a film, being a grandfather, the news made me really happy. Backed by Rajshri Productions, I knew a good film would be made. I wish both Rajveer and Paloma all the best. I know what a new actor aspires to be. I was also new at one point. I really wish that the film works really well and that Rajshri Productions grow in leaps and bounds)”

About Dono

Dono is an upcoming movie to introduce new faces to the industry with Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. Both are kids of veteran actors Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon. Backed by Rajshri Productions, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Avnish Barjatya, son of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Speaking about the trailer, it gives away the basic plot of the film. The story revolves around a heartbroken boy and a heartbroken girl who meet and end up falling in love with each other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'This is even better': Sunny Deol compares son Rajveer Deol, Paloma's Dono with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha