From dosa & avial to chicken and egg curry, here's what Janhvi Kapoor's South Indian lunch looks like.

Janhvi Kapoor is a lover of all things South Indian and a big part of that is food! The actress, who is a self confessed foodie, took to social media on Tuesday to share a glimpse of what her weekday lunch looked like. And may we say, it was a lavish feast! The actress tucked into a hearty South Indian meal and shared a few glimpses of the same on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram Story, Janhvi shared two photos.

While one picture was full view of the number of different items, the other one was one of her favourites. In typical Sadya style, Janhvi laid out her lunch on a banana leaf which included rice, four different kinds of vegetable including avial, egg curry, chutney and a piece of fried chicken with curry leaves.

That's not all, one can also see four small bowls lined up consisting of sweet and rasam as well as a plat of papadam. In another post, Janhvi also shared a close up of a crisp dosa with some coconut chutney.

Check out Janhvi's post below:

The actress without fails goes to Tirupati every year. In fact in 2019, on her late mum 's birth anniversary, Janhvi visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Janhvi had also revealed in an interview once that she would love to get married in Tirupati since she went there a lot as a kid.

ALSO READ: 3 Years of Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor shares happy memories with Ishaan Khatter & director Shashank Khaitan