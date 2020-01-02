Dostana 2 actor Kartik Aaryan goes shirtless as he shares ‘First Selfie’ of 2020 & fans are left awestruck

Today, Dostana 2 actor Kartik Aaryan shared his first selfie of 2020. Take a look!

Kartik Aaryan set the temperatures soaring today as he shared his first selfie of 2020 and for the same, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor decided to go shirtless. That’s right! Well, Kartik Aaryan’s selfie looks straight out of the bathroom wherein he is seen posing shirtless with unkempt hair, and oodles of swag and alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, “First Selfie #2020.” Soon after, all of Kartik Aaryan lovers left lovestruck emoticons on the photo.

Post the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan got busy with the shooting of ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay, and as we speak, the cast and crew have wrapped up two schedules of the film. During a recent interview, when Kartik was asked about Dostana 2, the actor had expressed a sense of excitement as he said that Dostana 2 is a young and vibrant film which will push the envelope, and he further said that he really enjoys being with everyone on the sets of the film.

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan was papped outside a dubbing studio with Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan, and amidst their break up rumours, Kartik and Sara happily posed for the paparazzi. Now post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will be see in Imtiaz Ali’s Aak Kal and Dostana 2. Also, as per reports, Kartik will soon jet off to London to shoot for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaan opposite Kiara Advani.

Credits :Instagram

Read More