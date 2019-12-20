Dostana 2 actor Kartik Aaryan shares a cool picture while dubbing for a film; Check it out

In the picture, we can see Kartik Aaryanr is donning a pair of headphones posing in front of a mike. Later the actor shared a video on his Instagram story.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar has started shooting for the second schedule of Dostana 2. The actor yesterday shared a picture of a clap on his insta story announcing about the second schedule of Dostana 2. And now, just a few hours back Kartik shared a cool picture of his on his Instagram story. In the picture, we can see the actor is donning a pair of headphones posing in front of a mike.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Lets Dub." The actor is at a dubbing studio and is all set to start dubbing. We are not sure for which film is he dubbing for. Maybe Aaj Kal or Dostana 2. Later the actor shared a video on his Instagram story. In the video, we can see that Kartik is in his car going for a drive on a Friday morning. He is listening to Duniya from Luka Chuppi. We wonder who is the actor missing? Is it Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday? LOL

Check out Kartik Aaryan's picture here:

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a bunch of interesting films in the coming days. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star will feature in films like Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Annes Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Kartik Aaryan has recently made it to the Forbes India Top 100 Listing 2019. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan has gained tremendous fame and recognition as an actor with his back to back hits.

