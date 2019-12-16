PHOTOS: Dostana 2 actress Janhvi Kapoor finds bliss on the ghats of Varanasi; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor is currently holidaying in Varanasi along with her friends. Check out some of the pictures which she has shared on her Instagram handle.

Janhvi Kapoor has been a busy girl this year as she has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up. The beautiful actress made her debut with the movie Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter last year and was able to gain popularity within a short span of time courtesy her utter beauty and of course, brilliant acting skills. Janhvi, who is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress , is also known for her sweet and friendly nature.

The Dostana 2 actress is currently enjoying her vacation along with a few friends in Varanasi. Janhvi has also shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram handle. Recently, the Roohi Afza actress has shared a few more pictures in which she can be seen spending some blissful time along with her friends on the beautiful ghats of Varanasi. Janhvi looks pretty even with minimal makeup and her latest vacation pictures are definitely a proof of that!

Check out the latest pictures shared by Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram below:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Dostana 2 co – starring Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya in the lead roles. She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy titled Roohi Afza. Janhvi will be portraying the role of an air force pilot in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is a part of the multi – starrer Takht which has been helmed by .

Credits :Instagram

