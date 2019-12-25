Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor wish fans Merry Christmas and wrap up the 2nd schedule of the film

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor wish fans Merry Christmas and wrap up the 2nd schedule of Dostana 2.

As we celebrate Christmas today, even the B-Town celebs seem to be in the festive mood. Speaking of stars, Kartik Aaryan is one millennial actor who has recently become the talk of the town for his quirkiness and style. The news of Kartik Aaryan being a part of 's Dostana 2 spread on the internet like wildfire! The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya. Being the sequel of the 2008 film, Dostana 2 promises rib-tickling humour.

Recently, the actors wrapped up the 2nd shoot schedule of Dostana 2 and shared a picture on Instagram announcing the same. As Kartik shot up our excitement levels with the announcement, he also wished fans a Merry Christmas. The picture shows Kartik, Janhvi and Assistant Director Collin DCunha pose together in Christmas colours. Dressed in red, the trio looks extremely joyful as they share the frame. "Merry Christmas From the team of #Dostana2 Wrap for the 2nd schedule for all of us in 2019." read his caption.

The actor also posted a bunch of other pictures from the sets of Dostana 2. It seems like a double celebration for the cast and crew as Christmas and wrapping up of the 2nd schedule fall on the same date. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will soon be seen sharing the screen with rumoured ex Sara Ali Khan in Aaj Kal releasing on Valentine's Day 2020. The actor has also been roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Janhvi's kitty is full with 4 films lined up for 2020, namely, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, Roohi Afza and Ghost Stories.

