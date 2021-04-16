Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan’s fallout with Karan Johar will cost the makers Rs 20 crores; Says report

Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to play the lead in Dostana 2, is no longer part of the project.

It has been a while when ’s Dharma Productions made the big announcement of coming up with the much awaited sequel of the 2008 release Dostana. The makers had revealed that Dostana 2 will feature Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead and it left the fans excited. However, a new development regarding Dostana 2 surfaced on the internet today as it was reported that Kartik Aaryan has been replaced in the movie due to professional reasons. This news did come as a shock for everyone.

Ever since then, there have been reports about the fallout between Kartik and KJo. But did you know that this reported fallout will cost the makers a whopping amount of Rs 20 crores? According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, while the team had shot for 24 days for the film, Kartik had shot for 20 days and had later expressed his displeasure regarding the second half of the script which left KJo upset. And while the makers are planning to replace him now, it is will cost them a massive amount as he had already shot for a good portion.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions have released an official statement in this regard and chose to maintain a dignified silence in the matter. The statement read as, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.” On the other hand, reports are abuzz about Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao being considered for the lead role in Dostana 2. However, the makers are yet to take the final call in this regard.

