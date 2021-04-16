Dostana 2: Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao to fill in Kartik Aaryan's shoes post his exit from Dharma project?

According to media reports, Kartik Aaryan, who was roped in to play the lead in Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor, is no longer part of the project.

Kartik Aaryan has been all over the news today. The actor, who became the household name post his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue, has been going places of late and had some interesting projects in his kitty. However, it has recently been reported that Kartik has lost out on a big project. We are talking about the much awaited Dostana 2 which was supposed to feature Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. A source close to the development had revealed that the decision was taken due to constant delays caused by the actor.

Ever since the news surfaced, there have been speculations about who will be replacing Kartik as the new main lead in Dostana 2. According to a report published in the Times of India, the makers are planning to rope in Rajkummar Rao or Vicky Kaushal for the role. To note, Rajkummar was, apparently, the first choice for the role before Kartik was roped in for the project. On the other hand, Vicky’s name is also being considered. The actor, who has just recovered from COVID 19, has two big projects in the kitty including Mr Lele and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Well, if Rajkummar is roped in for Dostana 2, it will mark his second collaboration with Janhvi; The duo was recently seen in the recently released horror comedy Roohi which had opened to mixed reviews from the audience. On the other hand, it will mark Janhvi’s first project with Vicky if the Raazi actor came on board for the project. As of now, all eyes are on the makers to announce the new lead of Dostana 2.

