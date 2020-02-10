Dostana 2 VS Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Kartik Aaryan feels highlighting LGBTQ is more important than BO

Kartik Aaryan feels 2020 should be a year of celebrating LGBTQ stories with pride and says there's no commercial race between his Dostana 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to make his Dharma debut with 's romantic comedy Dostana 2. The first installment saw Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham pretend to be a gay couple in order to get an apartment and the film became a buzz among the youth. While Kartik Aaryan is excited to be a part of the Karan Johar directorial, Ayushmann Khurrana gets the first-mover advantage as his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan based on homosexuality hits the cinemas on February 21, 2020.

On being interviewed about the same, Kartik Aaryan told Mid Day that he feels highlighting LGBTQ is more important than Box Office numbers. The industry is working unitedly for the cause. He says that the plot of both the films, Dostana 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is completely different but the subject is so important that all of them are equally invested in the same and there's no commercial race that they are aiming to win.

Kartik Aaryan also feels that the LGBTQ community has not been represented appropriately in Indian cinema until now and he's happy how we are making a change and he wishes 2020 to be a year that celebrates such stories. Dostana 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya and the film is slated for 2020 release. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is just a few days away from its release. It stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

