Dostana’s Desi Girl, Ram Chahe Leela or Don’s Aaj Ki Raat; COMMENT with your favourite Priyanka Chopra song?

A model-turned-actor-turned-singer-turned-producer, is the one global icon who has donned many hats in her career that spans 20 years. The gorgeous star has been ruling hearts ever since she was crowned Miss World back in 2000. When she stepped into Bollywood, she managed to charm everyone with her performances and made a place for herself in the industry. Now, after all this while, Priyanka isn’t limited to Bollywood and has traversed all barriers to reach Hollywood and beyond. However, on her birthday, we’d like to know which song of hers is your favourite?

Priyanka has done several films in her Bollywood career and in each of them, she gave her fans an epic dance number. However, to date, her most popular are Aaj Ki Raat from Don, Desi Girl from Dostana and Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ram Leela. Talking about Aaj Ki Raat from Don, it showcased Priyanka in a stunning avatar with and she sizzled in a silver sequined dress. Her killer moves with her perfect expressions won hearts and the song became a chartbuster.

Post this, Priyanka’s song Desi Girl from Dostana came to almost define her and even now, it is synonymous with her. With her saree clad avatar, Priyanka managed to make the nation dance to her tunes in the song and the song remains popular even to date. With her perfect moves in a saree, it was hard for fans to look away when she grooved in Desi Girl.

Finally, talking about the most sizzling numbers that Priyanka did, Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon ki Rasleela-Ram Leela. The song featured Priyanka in an ethnic avatar but her killer moves and even better expressions left the audience swooning. The choreography combined with PeeCee’s ability to groove perfectly made it a super hit song.

Now, we’d love to know from all Priyanka’s fans, that out of the three songs, Desi Girl, Aaj Ki Raat and Ram Chahe Leela, which one of PeeCee’s iconic numbers makes you groove till date and is your favourite? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

