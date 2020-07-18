  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dostana’s Desi Girl, Ram Chahe Leela or Don’s Aaj Ki Raat; COMMENT with your favourite Priyanka Chopra song?

As Priyanka Chopra has turned a year older today, fans of the actress have been wishing her on social media. We’d like to know from you the song of the actress that is your favourite among Dostana’s Desi Girl, Ram Chahe Leela or Don’s Aaj Ki Raat. Tell us in the comment section.
2244 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 06:53 pm
Dostana’s Desi Girl, Ram Chahe Leela or Don’s Aaj Ki Raat; COMMENT with your favourite Priyanka Chopra song?Dostana’s Desi Girl, Ram Chahe Leela or Don’s Aaj Ki Raat; COMMENT with your favourite Priyanka Chopra song?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A model-turned-actor-turned-singer-turned-producer, Priyanka Chopra is the one global icon who has donned many hats in her career that spans 20 years. The gorgeous star has been ruling hearts ever since she was crowned Miss World back in 2000. When she stepped into Bollywood, she managed to charm everyone with her performances and made a place for herself in the industry. Now, after all this while, Priyanka isn’t limited to Bollywood and has traversed all barriers to reach Hollywood and beyond. However, on her birthday, we’d like to know which song of hers is your favourite?

Priyanka has done several films in her Bollywood career and in each of them, she gave her fans an epic dance number. However, to date, her most popular are Aaj Ki Raat from Don, Desi Girl from Dostana and Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ram Leela. Talking about Aaj Ki Raat from Don, it showcased Priyanka in a stunning avatar with Shah Rukh Khan and she sizzled in a silver sequined dress. Her killer moves with her perfect expressions won hearts and the song became a chartbuster. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aaj ki raat

A post shared by HD Edits of Bollywood films (@itsbollywood_timee) on

Post this, Priyanka’s song Desi Girl from Dostana came to almost define her and even now, it is synonymous with her. With her saree clad avatar, Priyanka managed to make the nation dance to her tunes in the song and the song remains popular even to date. With her perfect moves in a saree, it was hard for fans to look away when she grooved in Desi Girl. 

Finally, talking about the most sizzling numbers that Priyanka did, Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon ki Rasleela-Ram Leela. The song featured Priyanka in an ethnic avatar but her killer moves and even better expressions left the audience swooning. The choreography combined with PeeCee’s ability to groove perfectly made it a super hit song. 

Now, we’d love to know from all Priyanka’s fans, that out of the three songs, Desi Girl, Aaj Ki Raat and Ram Chahe Leela, which one of PeeCee’s iconic numbers makes you groove till date and is your favourite? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section. 

[If the vote option is not visible, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement