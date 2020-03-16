Double Date: Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt a tight kiss, Arjun holds Malaika close in throwback photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

turned 27 on 15, March, Sunday, and was flooded with a whole lot of social media love. From fans to family to co-stars, the actress had adorable childhood photos spread all over the web. One such birthday wish was shared by socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who took to Instagram to wish the actress on late Sunday night. The photo shared by Natasha is bound to shake up fan clubs as it is an unseen photo of Alia, boyfriend , lover and and Natasha herself.

In the photo, we can see Ranbir bestowing love on Alia as he gives her a tight kiss on her cheeks. In the background, Arjun can be seen holding Malaika close as he also leans in and adores his ladylove with a kiss. Natasha can be seen standing between the two couples happily smiling away. The couples are all smiles and the widest smile is undoubtedly Alia's.

Sharing the photo, Natasha wished Alia and wrote, "Birthday girl! Happy Happy Birthday @aliabhatt."

Check out the photo which is bound to break the Internet:

The throwback photo is from their trip to New York last year when Ranbir's father was in the US seeking treatment. Arjun and Malaika had also gone public with their romance last year. What are your thoughts about this picture? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

