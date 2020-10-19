Double Trouble: Ranveer Singh set to feature in his first dual role with Rohit Shetty's comedy drama 'Cirkus'

Ranveer Singh will be seen in his first double role in Rohit Shetty's film which is based on a popular play The Comedy of Errors. Read on to know more.

Like one wasn't enough, Rohit Shetty has decided to delight his audience with two versions of the energetic Ranveer Singh. Yes, you heard that right. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Ranveer and his Simmba director Rohit Shetty will be joining hands for their next project which would be a comedy caper. Now, the makers have also revealed the film's title 'Cirkus' and the most exciting bit of news.

Turns out, Ranveer will be seen in a double role in this film which is based on a popular play The Comedy of Errors, reported Etimes. However, Rohit Shetty will be adapting the play in his own style. Apart from Ranveer, the film will also see actors Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma. Goes without saying, Ranveer is quite excited for the same. Just two days ago, the actor was snapped leaving Rohit Shetty's office and was all smiles.

The film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. While filming will begin next month in Mumbai, Cirkus is set to release by 2021 year-end.

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla earlier about the project. "Ranveer will reunite with Rohit Shetty yet again after their blockbuster Simmba. The actor-director duo will work together for their next project, a family entertainer in true Rohit style. The film that is a situational comedy will be starkly different from Ranveer's Simmba avatar and it's also a quick film which will be shot over six-seven weeks. Rohit and Ranveer had been discussing to team up for the longest time and when Rohit approached him for this movie, he instantly agreed to headline the project," the source revealed.

