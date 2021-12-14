Double XL: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's upcoming film's shooting completed

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are starring in an upcoming film titled Double XL. The announcement of the film was made today through a video in which the lead actors introduced themselves. The film is a social comedy written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. The film is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. To note, the film has completed its shooting finally. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, also stars as Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in the film, is set to release in the summer of 2022.

This slice-of-life social comedy questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, most humorously. The film has been shot extensively across London and New Delhi. DOUBLE XL explores the journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and the other from the glitzy and glamorous world of New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size. The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal (who was last seen in Notebook) and introduces Tamil cinema’s young sensation, Mahat Raghavendra.

DOUBLE XL intends to humorously take on the social stigmas that lead to bullying and body-shaming. The video opens with a background voice of Huma and Sonakshi who are questioning why people fat shame people when everyone in the house that member who is overweight. And this fat shame is especially with women. They have to be perfect.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Qureshi will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling and the Ajith-starrer Tamil film Valimai while Sinha has Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda and Reema Kagti’s untitled web-series in the works.

