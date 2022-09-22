Double XL Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi to show 'a story of friendship filled with masti'
Double XL will be releasing in theatres on October 14 and also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.
Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL teaser is out. The social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It will be backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Elemen3 Entertainment. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, it also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in the pivotal role. Sonakshi shared the teaser on her social handle. Huma was last seen in Bell Bottom co-starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.
Sharing the teaser link, Sonakshi writes, “From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on 14th Oct 2022.” The video opens showing Sonakshi and Huma sitting on a bench and discussing the beauty standards set by society. Huma, who is wearing a lavender colour co-ord set, is seen saying that no matter how much one hides fat is always visible, while Sonakshi is seen describing the beauty standards set by society.
The film has been shot extensively across London and New Delhi. It explores the journey of two plus-size women and how they navigate through society and its stigma related to woman’s size. Zaheer Iqbal was last seen in Notebook and the film also introduces Tamil cinema’s young sensation, Mahat Raghavendra. The film is releasing on October 14.
Watch the teaser here:
On the work front, Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling and Ajith starrer Tamil film Valimai. The trailer of the film is already out and it will be released on the OTT platform. And Sonakshi has Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda and Reema Kagti’s untitled web series in her kitty.
