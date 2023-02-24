Dowry harassment plea against Nawazuddin Siddiqui rejected by Mumbai court; Actor’s lawyer sends statement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for the past couple of days for all the wrong reasons. He grabbed all the limelight after reports of him abandoning his 20-year-old house help without food and water in Dubai came out. According to reports, the house help was taken to Dubai in November on a tourist visa. The reports state that the actor had hired his house help, Sapna Robin Masih, in November to take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai. Apart from this, Nawazuddin is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife Aaliya over a property dispute. But now the latest buzz is that the Mumbai court has rejected the dowry harassment plea against the actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyers, Adnan Shaikh and Drishti Khurana in their statement revealed that the actor’s ex-wife Zainab is also accused in FIR 49/23 at Versova Police Station of criminal trespass. The lawyers further added that she had filed 2 false cases against Nawazuddin at Versova Police Station. They said, “Those were refused by the police so she moved to the Learned Metropolitan Magistrate's 44th Court at Andheri. The cases were filed against our client based on marriage documents. Legitimate Documents of Divorce were concealed from the court. When we presented all documents of divorce to the court, the court rejected and dismissed both of her cases. Now the question of custody is before the Hon'ble High Court in a Writ Petition filed by our client Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is extremely upset that the kids are held hostage for over 25 days in the house by the accused of FIR 49/2023. We are moving forward with more cases because of all these false allegations in the Media as we have filed a criminal case of Defamation against Zainab alias Aaliya alias Anjana Kishore Pandey who is falsely pretending to be Nawazji's wife years after Divorce.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya’s allegations and domestic help video

“Main in sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta. (I don’t want to say anything about all these things, frankly. But yes, amid all this, my kids’ schooling has been affected. My kids studied in Dubai but have been here for a month now. My only appeal is that my kids should go back to school. I don’t want to say anything else),” said Nawazuddin.