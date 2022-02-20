DPIFF 2022: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani embrace their awards for ‘Critics Best Actors’ for Shershaah

On Sunday evening, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Several artists were honoured this evening for their contribution to Indian Cinema. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the Critics Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively, for their brilliant performance in Vishnuvardhan’s directorial Shershaah. The official Twitter handle of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards shared a short snippet of their performance and congratulated Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra won the Critics Best Actor for his performance as Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, in Shershaah, while Kaira bagged her Critics Best Actress award for her role as Captain Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Just a while back, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of their trophies. Sidharth reshared the glimpse on his social media handle and added a smiley emoticon along with it. Embracing the honour, Sidharth shared a lengthy note and wrote, “It was such an honour to play the role of Capt. #VikramBatra, one of the youngest brave hearts of the Indian Army. A big thank you to Vikram Batra’s family for trusting us. Thank you to #VishnuVardhan and @karanjohar @dharmamovies @kiaraaliaadvani @apoorva1972 and @shabbirboxwalaofficial Thanking the whole cast and crew of #Shershaah. Last but not the least Thank You to all my fans for your love and support. Big hug. Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film festival Awards 2022 @dpiff_official for the honour.”

Take a look:

Apart from them, Veteran actor Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Sanya Malhotra and many others attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Film director Satish Kaushik, singer Sudesh Bhosale, Ahan Shetty were also a part of the event.

