Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi 'deeply humbled' on being honoured with Padma Shri Award

On Republic Day 2022 eve, the government of India announced the list of winners of the prestigious Padma Awards. The list included several celebs from the tinselvile who will be honoured for their contributions in the field of arts. Interestingly, the list included filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who will be honoured with the Padma Shri Award. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for the ace filmmaker. Sharing his excitement, he stated that he is overwhelmed with the recognition.

Dwivedi added, “I’m deeply humbled to have been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award. I have been fortunate enough to creatively collaborate with some of the best minds of the Hindi film and television industry. They have enriched me, pushed my boundaries and made me better creatively. I share this huge moment of my life with all these people who have shaped me and my thinking”. He also emphasised that the recognition will encourage him to tell more stories that will celebrate the motherland in its full glory like his upcoming movie Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

“I have always been someone who has tried to tell a story that is dipped in our country’s history and culture and I dedicate this award to my country. This recognition will drive me to tell stories that celebrate my motherland in its full glory like my next Prithviraj in which we will honour the valour of one of the bravest warriors that India has ever seen. I have had the pleasure to work with a towering actor like Akshay Kumar to essay Prithviraj on screen and I hope my countrymen love the film that we have made with a lot of passion,” Chandrapakash Dwivedi was quoted saying.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had taken to social media to congratulate the Padma Award winners. He wrote, “Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud”.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2022 List ANNOUNCED: Sonu Nigam, Victor Banerjee, Chandraprakash Dwivedi to be honoured