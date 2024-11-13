Dr. K. Ramesh Kamath revives Konkani Cinema with Anthyarambha at age 72, set for global release this month
Dr. Ramesh Kamath’s Anthyarambha releases globally in November 2024, adding to Saraswath Konkani cinema. The film aims to inspire preservation of the Konkani language.
At 72, award-winning filmmaker Dr. K. Ramesh Kamath, a Poona Film Institute (FTII) alumnus and Karnataka Konkani Sahithya Academy honoree, is preparing to release his latest Konkani film, Anthyarambha. Produced by Kiranmayi Kamath and directed by Dr. Kamath, the film was shot entirely in Mercara and has now wrapped editing and re-recording. The final step of submitting it for censorship approval is underway.
Dr. K. Ramesh Kamath reveals that only eight films have been made in the Saraswath Konkani language, a rare achievement in cinema. Kamath himself has been a major force in this niche, with Anthyarambha marking his fourth film, following three previous contributions that have enriched this unique genre.
The movie delivers a profound, philosophical story where an elderly protagonist reflects on his life, sharing insights that highlight how each ending in life signals a fresh start. This 90-minute film was impressively wrapped up in a swift 40 days, demonstrating efficiency and dedication to bring this reflective narrative to life.
The film Anthyarambha features Dr. Ramesh Kamath in the role of the elderly storyteller, with Damodhar Nayak and Prathiksha Kamath as the lead pair. An extensive ensemble supports the leads, including Vitobha Bhandarkar, Stany Alveres, Uday Jadugar, Sheela Nayak, Vasudha Prabhu, Ananth Nayak Sagri, Narasimha Nayak, Master Aadithya Kamath, and Master Yatharth Shenoy.
Other notable cast members include Sandeep Malani, Prakash Kini, Umesh Shenoy, Krishna Nayak, Anand Nagarkar, Vinutha Kiran, Govindraya Shanbhag, Vanchira Jaya Nanjappa, Dr. Radhakrishna Nayak, and Sathyanarayan Nayak.
Anthyarambha brings together a skilled technical crew, with PVR Swamy as the cinematographer, Nagesh Narayan in charge of editing, and Abhiyogi overseeing digital imaging (DI). The musical score, crafted by Srisuresh and complemented by Shankar Shanbhougue's vocals, adds depth to the film’s atmosphere. Dialogue writer Sha Mam Krishna Rao enriches the narrative, while Dr. Ramesh Kamath, the visionary behind the film, takes on multiple roles, including story development, screenplay, lyrics, and direction.
Dr. Ramesh Kamath is set to bring Anthyarambha to audiences worldwide in early November 2024. Positioned as a meaningful contribution to Saraswath Konkani cinema, the film aims to spark renewed interest in the preservation and celebration of the Konkani language and culture.
World Premier Show is happening on 23rd November 2024 in Bangalore at Dr Rajkumar Bhavan.