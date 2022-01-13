Dr Shriram Nene smiles with wifey Madhuri Dixit in NEW pic, calls her his ‘right person’

Although Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene doesn’t hail from the entertainment industry, he sure knows how to steal the limelight with his social media presence. Time and again, Dr Nene takes to his social media space to share stunning pictures alongside wife and actor Madhuri Dixit, thereby giving major couple goals to her fans. On Tuesday, January 11, Dr Shriram Nene once again took to Instagram to share a smiling photo featuring wifey Madhuri Dixit.

The photo in question appears to be clicked at one of their family vacations. In the new picture, the celebrity couple can be seen posing in front of what appears to be a monument as the camera captures them together. While Shriram Nene has kept it casual in a navy blue t-shirt which is paired with denim jeans. On the other hand, wife Madhuri looks pretty in a casual t-shirt and jacket which is matched with white jeans. While sharing the picture online, Dr Shriram Nene wrote, “Having the right person by your side makes a world of difference. #WednesdayWisdom #Wednesday.”

Take a look:

Dr Nene doesn’t fail to openly profess his love for wife Madhuri Dixit. Previously, on the special occasion of her birthday, Dr Nene shared a stunning throwback photo of the couple leaving fans absolutely stunned. While sharing the photo, he said, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

