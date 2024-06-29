Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Unveils New Trailer Featuring Jiren, Dabura, And Super Vegita; Deets

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparkling Zero, their newest iteration in the series of fighting games after making its debut way back in 2005. The graphics look fantastic with new playable characters and a 3-d fighting style.

Dragon Ball: Sparkling Zero is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. Gamers can now pre-order the physical/digital version of the game. The game will be released on October 11, 2024. Here’s everything else you need to know about the fighting game based on the Dragon Ball series by Akira Toriyama.

Dragon Ball: Sparkling Zero - New Features

The game now includes 164 characters, which is more than the previous iteration, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3. Players will also be able to wreck damage to the environment that they fight in because of the attacks of the selected characters. Here’s a short look at some of the new features.

Skill Count

As you perform more moves using the character, the count goes up which in turn will trigger the character’s special abilities

Short Dash

As the name suggests, you will be able to move at lightning speeds for a short time, this will be useful to dodge your opponent’s attacks.

Revenge Counter

Now you can counterattack an opponent while absorbing their attacks.

New Game modes and characters

There are 2 new Game Modes, Episode and Custom. In Episode Battles, players can control up to 8 different characters in single-player mode. These battles are based on the original ones from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. The number of cut scenes varies from character to character. In Custom Battle mode, players fight in battles with original scenes, with also some battles containing Bonus Battles.

Advertisement

Giant characters like Anilaza, Great Ape Vegeta, Janemba, and Hirudegarn among others can be pitted against much smaller opponents. Fans can also re-create iconic moments like Teen Gohan vs. Cell, and Goku vs Jiren, thanks to the inclusion of new characters.

One of the notable moments was Yajirobe returning in the trailer, which was well-received by the fans. With more characters to be unveiled in the upcoming days, it will be interesting to see who else gets included in the roster.

One thing is for sure, we can pit multiple versions of Goku against each other.

ALSO READ: How Did Akira Toriyama Keep Dragon Ball Fans At The Edge Of Their Seats? Explored